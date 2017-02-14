J K Rowling Is A Loser, Says Piers Morgan After Getting Humiliated On Live TV

TV personality Piers Morgan and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling social media feud turned pretty ugly pretty soon. They sparred back and forth over American politics during the weekend.

According to Mashable, during HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher", former CNN host and "Britain's Got Talent" judge, Piers Morgan defended Donald Trump's recent travel ban. Piers stated that it was not a Muslim ban.

Host Bill Maher was joined by John Waters, activist Karine Jean-Pierre, Piers Morgan and Jim Jeffries in the episode. After Piers's announcement, Australian comic Jim Jefferies was also present during the discussion. Jefferies directed an expletive at him.

Advertisement

Soon after, J K Rowling dropped her first tweet on the matter expressing her satisfaction. She admitted that to see Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is very much satisfying to her as she has always imagined it will be.

Piers, of course, was not going to sit back after what Rowling did. So he tweeted mocking the author how he's never read a word of Harry Potter book series.

What followed is a back and forth insults swapping between the two celebrities. Rowling replied sarcastically that the only reason Piers did not read her books because he might have had a premonition that one day Rowling will be happy to see him getting insulted for his bullshit mindset on live TV.

Piers struck back by calling J K Rowling a 'loser's in his tweet. He wrote, "The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost."

Rowling bite back with the twitter post that stated, "The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to f*** off."

As per Independent, J K Rowling finally posted an article that featured the famous author receiving an award for her Harry Potter novels. Interestingly enough, Piers Morgan was one of the competitors who lost to Rowling. She captioned the post with hashtag 'still hurts', indicating that Piers is a sore loser.

In a strange turn of events, London's Big Green Bookshop has now started Tweeting the first Harry Potter book line by line to Pierse Morgan. "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" will take a total of 32,567 tweets to complete.