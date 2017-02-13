Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

A new Google Pixel XL phone is displayed at the new Google pop-up shop in the SoHo neighborhood on October 20, 2016 in New York City.

Google last month hinted that they are bringing Home Control to Pixel smartphones soon and it seems that the company has finally started the rollout. Unfortunately, the Home Control feature on Pixel isn't available to all users and is likely to be limited to some limited users only as of now.

According to Gadgets, the Home Control feature was visible on the Google Pixel phones which are running on Android 7.1.2 Nougat bet aversion. It is expected that the feature to be made to all users in the coming days or weeks.

As per Cnet, it was the first time Google is introducing the feature on the Google Pixel and the Google Home last year, Google new conversational digital assistant which is called Google Assistant. The Home can't pull up directions for instance but Google Pixel can. Now, the Pixel's gaining some of the Home's tricks.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL users will see a new Home Control section showing up within the Assistant setting page. To set up Home Control on Google Assistant users need to go to the Assistant setting on Pixel Phones and then they have to select the Home Control and click on the Plus(+) icon to add a new device. Users can add many devices like Nest, Honeywell, WeMo, Hue and SmartThings among others or even they can assign a device to each room, similar to how the devices are added to Google Home.

One of the biggest advantages of the new control smart home devices with Assistant is it doesn't require Google Home. With smart device control support on your Pixel, users can conveniently manage home's lights without leaving the comfort of your bed by just saying "Ok Google, turn the lights on.

The new feature could come handy for those users who do not own Google Home, a voice-activated speaker which is powered by the Google Assistant for home automation and can get things done just with the help of Google Assistant on the Pixel.

