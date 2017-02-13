Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017

OnePlus 3T Starts Getting OxygenOS 4.0.3 Update

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 01:42 AM EST
INDIA-ECONOMY-TELECOMS(Photo : MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images)

Last month OnePlus had updated the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T smartphones to Nougat just, and now the company is rolling out a new stability update for both the smartphones. The new update namely Oxygen OS 4.0.3 has started rolling out in waves to OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphone owners. OnePlus says that the Indian users will receive the updates in a couple of days. The latest update brings changes to the Wi-Fi settings, camera apps and fixes some OS stability issues.

As per the Indian Express, the updates adds for Wi-Fi IPv6 support toggle. IPv6 is the most recent version of the Internet Protocol system and an upgrade to the IPv4 protocol. The new update also comes with an optimized 'Smart WiFi Switcher.' In this mode, if the WiFi connectivity is poor, then the device will work smartly and automatically switch to the cellular data connection.

According to Digit the new Oxygen OS 4.0.3 will also fix crashes for Line and brings increased stability to the Camera app. It will add new optimized exposure when taking night time low light photos. The company claims that the audio parameters are also been updated and the new update will assure an improvement in the quality of audio recordings from the phones.

OnePlus has also updated APN settings for select carriers, and in India, the OnePlus 3T smartphone will come with Amazon Prime App pre-installed, which is not so surprising given the two companies are partners. Amazon India is the exclusive online partner for OnePlus 3 smartphones in India.

For users who face frequent WiFi disconnections due to switches between WiFi and cellular data, they can turn off 'Smart WiFi Switcher'. For this, they need to go to Settings > WiFi > Configure WiFi, and then they can easily switch off the option.

OnePlus is also doing a survey on their user interface and user experience for the OxygenOS in order to make it better. OnePlus says the OTA will reach a small percentage of users today because of too many users across the globe, and they will begin a broader rollout in a couple of days.

