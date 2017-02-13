Google Assistant Now Working On Non-Pixel Android Handsets As Well

Google Assistant has been a superlative instance of artificial intelligence since its launch. During the beginning days, it was only available on Pixel devices. Though, recently some insiders suggested that Google might soon be evolving its AI-driven Assistant to Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X. However, it now seems that the wait for those tech fans who wished to see Google Assistant on Non-pixel handsets may be over now. An alpha edition of the Google App just appeared through a new update on a few Android-based handsets.

According to Android Police, some users who signed up to the Google app beta channel have been receiving an unusual "alpha" version release of the v6.13 update. Though it was not clarified to be normal or buggy. But potential sources are addressing it as a very usual update opening the gates for Google's AI driven helper: Assistant to smartphones other than Pixel range for the first time. Further reports suggest that users of Nexus 6P (with Android 7.1.1) and a Samsung Galaxy Note5 (with Android 6.0.1) can now install and run Google Assistant simply just by clicking on the Home button.

As per a report by Digital Trends, the alpha version may not work on all said devices. It is just like a test edition of the latest editions which may differ in some cases due to compatibility issues. For instances, some users of Nexus 6P may not see Google Assistant working now on their devices. Phone settings and other app versions may also be considered as responsible for this inactivity of Google's newest helping hand. However, with this v6.13 update, Android device users can now expect to see more handsets running Google Assistant flawlessly soon.

The comprehensive official launch of Google Assistant on Non-pixel devices may be just days away, as predicted by major tech sources. This can be only suggested now as Android smartphone lovers will require waiting a while until any further announcement about Google Assistant comes from the company's end.