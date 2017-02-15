BeatsX Wireless Earphones To Go On Sale Starting Friday

Contest winner Bruce Escalante and recording artist T-Wayne try on Monster headphones during Music Choice's Sneaker Shopping Experience at Stadium Goods on January 26, 2016 in New York City.(Photo : Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Us tech giant Apple has announced that BeatX wireless earbuds will be globally available later this week, which will start Friday in the United States. The new earbuds are priced at USD 149.95 roughly Rs 10,000 and will be available via Apple Stores and Apple site. For now, they will be available in Black and White color variant.

According to Gadgets 360, the wireless BeatX earphones will deliver up to eight hours of battery life with Fast charging facility, a five-minute charge will give two hours of playback. The charge using the Lightning to USB Type-A cable, and feature magnetic earbuds which can be joined together when not being used. Four different-sized ear tips come bundled with the BeatX earphones, as does a pocket-sized carrying case.

As per Tech Radar the recent unveiling of iPhone 7, and the controversial removal of 3.5mm headphones jacks, this is the perfect place to find a pair of excellent wireless headphones. New iPhone 7 compatible Beats by Dre models was announced recently alongside Apple's new smartphone.

The new BeatsX wireless earphones come with optimized noise isolation, and their RemoteTalk feature allows users to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri.

The new earbuds come with unique flex-form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, meanwhile, ear tip options provide a personalized fit and secure fit wingtips offer added stability," Apple said in a statement.

Unveiled alongside the Apple AirPods at the company's iPhone launch event which is in September, the BeatsX headphones are powered by the same W1 chip that powers the AirPods. This allows the new headphones to pair quickly and easily with the new iPhones. These are Bluetooth-enabled, so they work with other media sources as well.

