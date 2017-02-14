WhatsApp 2-Step Verification Now Rolling Out for Android, iPhones, Windows

The WhatsApp two-step verification security feature which has been under testing for several months ago is finally rolling out to all the users. With this new feature, those who use Whatsapp on Android, Windows and iPhone platforms will be able to verify their number when they install the app on a new device more securely. Users need to provide six digit passcode which is created by them using this feature.

According to Gadgets 360 In order to enable the optional WhatsApp security feature, users need to open WhatsApp then go to Settings then Account then Two-step verification then click on Enable, the company said in its release. Post enabling this feature, users will need to enter their chosen WhatsApp passcode, and optionally provide an email address so that they can recover their account even if they forget the passcode.

As per Hindus Times, this email address will allow WhatsApp to send a link to the user via email to disable two-step verification in case they ever forget their six-digit passcode, and also to help safeguard their account, the FAQ page for the feature reads.

However, WhatsApp doesn't verify the email address to confirm if the email is genuine or not. So provide a genuine one if don't want to get locked out of your account.

Further, if a user has WhatsApp two-step verification enabled, their phone number will not be permitted to reverify on the app within seven days of last using WhatsApp without your passcode. This means that if they forget their own passcode, and did not provide an email to disable WhatsApp two-step verification, even they will not be permitted to reverify on the app within seven days of last using it, the company says.

