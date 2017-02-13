Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Leaks On Samsung India Page

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 01:46 PM EST
Samsung has been long speculated for its upcoming handset Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The smartphone is expected to reveal soon. However, Samsung has notified the official release date of the same to be March 29, 2017. But as per the latest insight, Samsung's Indian division has already revealed the first ever flicks of Galaxy S8 Plus on its official website. The model number for the same is now also available on its online account.

According to Samsung India, Galaxy S8 Plus will come with a model number of SM-G955FD. The official support page of the same is now live. However, there are not many details apart from the upper mentioned context has been surfaced yet on the page. The page just showcases some queries about Samsung apps, software upgrade and lock, power which are expected to be implemented on the handset.

Galaxy S8 Plus is supposed to be a phablet having a 6.2 inches display. The devices are said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 chipset. It is rumored to flaunt a spectacular curved QHD Super-AMOLED display. As for memory specifications, the handset is expected to boast 4GB RAM. However, there are also speculations heard from many sources of Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus having a higher-end model with 6GB RAM. 

As per a report by Indian Express, a renowned technology tipster Evan Blass earlier stated that the South Korean tech giant will skip the model number series SM-G94 and will directly launch SM-G95 numbered handsets for its Galaxy S8 flagship. The recent revelation seems to prove the point right. Galaxy S8 is said to come with a 3,000 mAh battery, while the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus will sport a 3,500 mAh battery.

Samsung has already cleared that it will not launch Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress 2017. But insiders and experts are claiming that the company may tease the first look of the same in this event.    

