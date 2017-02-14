'The Flash' Season 3 Spoilers: Caitlin's Season 2 Arc Revealed, EP Teases Tragic End For Caitlin Snow

In a recent interview of Ramon Cisco, played by Carlos Valdes of the series "The Flash," hinted that Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) is hiding something from the Team Flash. After the episode of the series wherein Caitlin became one of the villains called Killer Frost in Earth 2, it never ends the possibility that Caitlin in Earth 1 could possibly become the unwanted villain.

As per Entertainment Weekly, who got a chance to interview the character of Cisco played by Carlos Valdes, the 27-year-old actor just dropped a spoil in "The Flash" for everyone. He discussed Caitlin's Season 2 arc and her tendencies of becoming Killer Frost.

Valdes stated that Caitlin has her own set of secrets that will completely change the dynamic of the team and also Caitlin's own feelings within the team. Valdes further stated that it all comes to a head, the EP of "The Flash," Aaron Helbing claimed that fans will witness Caitlin's struggle and how she handles her power throughout the season, Spoilers Guide has reported.

Caitlin Snow has always the thought at the back of her mind "You're going to become Killer Frost," she is afraid that she could just slip out and go directly to the dark side. And Helbing teased the fans of "The Flash" that everything may not end well with Caitlin and so the people around her, "fans will be watching a tragic story unfold."

Meanwhile, the battle between Grodd and his army of apes in Earth 2 has reached Earth 1 in "The Flash" Season 3. Flash needed to do something to stop the gorilla war before it totally destroys the Central City of Earth 1. Thanks to Gypsy as she returned to Earth 1 from Earth 19 to help and joins the fight with Grodd.

"The Flash" will return on Feb 21, Wednesday on The CW at 8 P.M. The Season 3 Episode 14 will have title "Attack on Central City," and will be directed by Demott Downs.