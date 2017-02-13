Google Valentine's Day Doodle Asks Everyone To Safeguard Endangered Pangolin

Google usually reveals is Doodle themed entertainers in various special occasions of the year. Same is the case in this year's Valentine's Day. But on this international season of love, Google has planned something different this year for lovers from all around. Google is promoting awareness for Pangolin, which is regarded as the most trafficked mammal in the world. The tech giant tried to convey some love from users all around the world for this adorable looking creature.

According to Business Insider, Google unveiled its Doodle Valentine's day theme on Monday. The theme comes with an interactive game depicting a lovestruck pangolin craving to raise awareness for the endangered species. In the game, the user controls the pangolin which urges their conservation as to be safe and protected. The mammal is mostly trafficked due to the high-prize rate of its pelts and its use in the creation of pseudo-scientific folk medicine. Hoping for a massive response from global users of Google, the company's software engineer stated: "we hope that by playing this Doodle game, you can learn a bit more about these wonderful creatures."

As per a report by Mirror, the Doodle themed video game was developed by a group of six specialists from the grounds of animation and software engineering. Reports further suggest that the game took a long year to be developed in reality. Pangolins generally come in eight major species. They can be seen in deeps woods and wilds of various locations in Asia and Africa. The creature is known for its strong swimming capacity and high sense of smelling. It can smell natural fragrances and environmental nourishments just by using its long tongues.

Google, through this theme, is urging its users to help to safeguard Pangolin by donating and supporting the World Wildlife Foundation. The tech giant's charitable concern, Google.org also donated and joined hands with WWF in their mission to protect this species from smugglers.