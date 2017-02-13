Is $1,000 Price Tag For Apple Iphone 8 OLED Display Justified?

Minds were blown when it was reportedly announced that iPhone's next installment, iPhone 8 or iPhone X can hit the price tag mark of $1,000. The OLED iPhone device is already creating much controversy even before its release.

According to Forbes, iPhone 7 Plus with its 256GB internal memory was priced $969. Therefore, it shouldn't be surprising that the next installment be priced at or even over $1,000.

The main question is whether iPhone will provide a 128GB version of the smartphone for lesser price. After all, the 128GB 7 Plus is now selling at $869.

Forbes quoted Roger Kay, president of Endpoint Technologies who truthfully stated that Apple has been quite successful at selling really pricey smartphones since the beginning. Every device from Apple has always been a notch higher on price tag than it's contemporary.

"I do think Apple has room to move on the premium side. One way to look at it is inflation of expectations. People are already used to paying a premium for Apple," Forbes quoted Kay. "I think it's rather good positioning on Apple's part. Paradoxically, they'll probably sell a boatload."

Moreover, the high-end price can also be the reason of Apple using OLED display. Till now the company only released its iPhones with LCD display that was less costly in comparison.

Apple is expected to use most technologically advanced OLEDs available with curved edge. Reportedly, there will also be cheaper iPhone 8 versions available with LCD display. But the limited OLED version iPhones, although pricey, can definitely be hard to resist for the users to buy.

According to NDTV, new leaks suggest that iPhone 8 can very well be the first iPhone with iris-scanner. Additionally, the 5-inch model with OLED display is said expected to hit the markets in September 2017.

Along with that, the device is expected to support wireless charging. However, if rumors to be believed then Apple may not include the wireless charging support in the box and the consumers will have to buy it separately.