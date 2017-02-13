Moto G5 Would Be Much Better Than Other Flagships Of 2017: Know Why

Lenovo has already announced that it will officially uncover its next spectacular range of handsets: Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress 2017 which is scheduled to happen in Barcelona later this month. Both the smartphones have had been parts of wide speculations and rumors ever since they came into public focus. As per the latest insight, the handset will be retailed at a price much lower than its predecessor Moto G4, which was launched in the last year.

According to Digit, famous tipster and known tech analyst Roland Quandt stated in the twitter post that the European editions of Moto G5 will have a lesser price tag than Moto G4. The 2GB RAM variant of the same will cost about €189, whereas the version with 3GB RAM will be retailed at €209. After, knowing this a question may appear in many tech lovers' mind: will Moto G5 be worth of buying after Moto G4? Well, as per insiders, Lenovo-owned Motorola is not willing to compromise with any parts, specs or features for making Moto G5 a cost-effective flagship

As per another report by Gadget 360, the tech giant has boasted much-improved specs and features in the Moto G5 as well. For instance, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. The handset is said to flaunt a 5-inch full HD panel with high-resolution display up to 1080x1920 pixels.

Moto G5 is also said to run on Android Nougat latest edition out of the box. The internal storage area would be of 32GB alongside capabilities of memory extension by microSD cards (expected to be up to 128GB). As for battery specifications, the smartphone will have a 3000 mAh cell for a long-term power backup. Rumors also suggest that the phone will come with quick-charging facilities.

All and all, Moto G5 is sure to one of the most buyable smart devices of 2017. Lenovo will officially launch both the variants of Moto G5 on February 26 at MWC 2017. The smartphone has also been hinted to go on sale soon after its debut.