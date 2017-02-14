Apple May Launch A Pair Of Augmented Reality Glasses Soon

The rumors of Apple's preparations to reveal an instance of augmented-reality started roaming all around since the last year.

The company may be ready to unveil its AR-driven masterpiece soon, as the company's CEO Tim Cook recently stressed his attention making out more points for augmented reality's survival over virtual reality's attraction. He also hoped for AR's similar impact over the world of smartphones as that of current VR-based developments.

According to TechSpot, augment reality which projects a revolutionary combination of computer graphics alongside digital data is obviously standing in much higher position than virtual reality. Usually, VR completely overpowers its audiences with the virtual sense.

But AR keeps one's mind to the real-time stance along with the flicks of technology. Tim Cook also suggested that AR will surpass VR in terms of the organized realism and sense of projection, as he recently stated "I'm excited about Augmented Reality because unlike Virtual Reality which closes the world out."

And this assertion made by him stimulates the chances of viewers and insiders witnessing an AR-driven device soon from the exclusive house of Apple.

As per a report by Macworld, Apple's next project focuses on the same augmented reality based technology and it is supposed to be a pair of AI glasses, a potential alternative to that of Google's Glass-style AR stunners.

The news of this development was first sighted in July last year. Few month later Cook addressed augmented reality as a "core technology."

So, all and all, Apple's chances to reveal an augmented reality device can't be denied at this moment. However, tech fans can rest assure that this thing will certainly not be a VR headset.

Further reports even claimed that Apple has been involved in frequent discussions about this project with its major hardware suppliers and also availed a bunch of "near-eye displays" for internal testing. Now it is to see when the company announces some more information about its long thought AR innovation.