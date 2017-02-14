Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Apple Mulls For Wireless Charging iPhone 8

Solar Power Mobile Device Charging Stations Installed Around NYC

Solar Power Mobile Device Charging Stations Installed Around NYC(Photo : Getty images/John Moore/Staff)

Apple's upcoming iPhone has been a subject of speculations with influx of thoughts. One of the most concentrated yet vibrant rumor among all these is about its chance to see an instance of wireless charging. Well, the idea was under shadow for long time but now Apple fans can be rest assured to see wireless charging possible on iPhone with the company's new progress. Apple has successfully registered its name in the Wireless Power Consortium which is known as an industry standards-setting group behind the Qi wireless charging standard.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple has now been listed as one of the major members of this community. Previously, the Wireless Power Consortium has had 212 members. The development is hinted to be one of the latest movements done by the authorities of the tech giant as just about a week past Apple was not seen in the list. This listing evidently indicates that iPhone 8 may be the first ever smartphone of the company to have the functionality of wireless charging. This movement is quite impressive as technology analyst Vicky Yussuff noted "The success of wireless charging adoption from Apple's competitors is something that Apple can no longer ignore."

As per a report by Fortune, if the insights have some potential to be true then Apple's next installment of - expected to be dubbed as iPhone 8or iPhone X will offer lightning fast charging possibility without any sort of wired power adapter. Moreover, this would be the first ever flagship smartphone of the company to flaunt Qi wireless charging unit. However, it will not be the first ever device of the company to have Qi charging option as Apple has already adapted the technology for its Apple Watch.

There are also rumors floating around about the wireless chargers attribution with the next iPhone. Some sources are claiming that Apple authorities will add this as an included accessories in the box. While others are claiming that the company will make it available as an externally buyable option for the same. However, all these confusions will be cleared as soon as the Cupertino based tech master reveals more about its new concept.  

