Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 2:04 PM ET

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ News: 4 Secrets To Make This Culmination Movie A Mega Success

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 12:53 PM EST
Marvel Studios Fan Event

Marvel Studios Fan Event(Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

 

Superhero movies are defining this decade and Marvel Cinematic Universe is definitely leading the crowd with the Avengers movies and related. "Avengers: Infinity War" release is expected to be a defining moment for both MCU and Marvel fans.

Principal photography for both "Avengers: Infinity War" and the sequel "Avengers: Infinity War 2" began on January 23, 2017 in Atlanta. Both the movies will be shot concurrently.

According to Washington Post, "Avengers: Infinity War" has already started to intrigue the fans immensely. There are some key aspects about the movie that can be termed as the secret ingredients for its instant success both critically and publicly.

It was a calculative decision by Marvel Studios to wait for the "Guardian of the Galaxy", both Volume 1 and 2, to get cemented first. This has teased the audience enough to watch the groups join and fight Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War".

Marvel has made us wait for the ultimate showdown since 2008. Fans have been complaining about the lack of proper story arc a Marvel villain gets, other than Loki and Zemo. "Avengers: Infinity War" is about to grant that wish.

According to Collider, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has now clarified how Thanos will ultimately be the main character of "Avengers: Infinity War". The only fact known audience know about Thanos is that he wants the infinity stones.

"Thanos in Infinity War is - in a movie that has a lot of characters, you could almost go so far as to say he is the main character, and that's a bit of a departure from what we've done before, but that was appropriate for a movie called Infinity War," Collider quoted Feige as he described "Avengers: Infinity War."

The fact that Tom Holland's Spider-Man is will not disappear "Captain America: Civil War" has been a plus point for "Avengers: Infinity War". Spider Man will get his own solo project with "Spider Man: Homecoming" and he will also appear in the culmination movie as well, roping in the fans.

"Avengers: Infinity War" may surpass 2½ hours. This is understandable since there are so many characters and story arcs to be explored properly.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theatres on May 4, 2018. The sequel is set to release on May 3, 2019.

 

 

