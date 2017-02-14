ABC’s First Black ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Looking For Serious Love

There have been 21 seasons of “The Bachelor” and 12 seasons of “The Bachelorette,” but for the first time ever, ABC has cast a woman of color as the lead of the show. Following weeks of rumors, it has been announced Monday night that Rachel Lindsay will be the bachelorette of the 13th season.

“I’m looking for someone who’s looking for what I’m looking for, someone who can make me laugh,” said Rachel to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Apparently, the next Bachelorette is looking for a serious relationship with a funny guy. She said that she is ready to fall in love, and consequently, to find someone to marry in the next season of “The Bachelorette.”

Rachel has won the hearts of the viewers since the season premiere of “The Bachelor,” where she and Nick Viall instantly connected. Although Nick admitted that among the contenders, Rachel was the one he had the most chemistry with, controversy arose during one episode wherein Rachel’s ethnicity was brought in. Something goes awry in the upcoming episodes that left Rachel broken-hearted, reported The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Rachel is a 31-year-old attorney from Dallas who first appeared as a contender for Nick Viall’s heart in the current season of “The Bachelor.” Although love was elusive for Rachel, she will soon have tons of men to choose from as the “The Bachelorette” Season 13 starts filming in a couple of weeks.

Creator of “The Bachelor” Mike Fleiss first teased about the historic moment on the show, and while casting a black person to lead a show is not new, the TV series has often criticized for its lack of diversity. To have a black lead for “The Bachelorette” Season 13 in the person of Rachel Lindsay, then, can be considered as a historic moment for the show. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!