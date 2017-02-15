Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | Updated at 12:16 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 11:30 PM EST
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel

Marvel Studios Hall H Panel(Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

"Spiderman: Homecoming" star Tom Holland is riding on the success of his career. And now the actor seems to have found the right girl to share all the fun with.

According to Daily Mail, Tom Holland and Ella Purnell might very well be the next hot thing of Hollywood. The "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" actress and Holland looked quite cozy during the recent BAFTAs and afterwards party.

Two of Hollywood's youngest rising stars are now sparking rumors since they were inseparable during the after party. According to The Sun, the 20-year olds eventually ended up in his room to spend some along time at London's Dorchester hotel following the party.

An insider revealed that Holland and Purnell were very close inside the Weinstein party. Whoever saw them clearly noticed how charmed Holland was by the young lady.

"He was out for a huge night and was leading her around the dance floor by the hand. He had loads of people around him, even his mum Nicola Frost, and at one point FaceTimed his friends from inside the venue," The Sun quoted the insider. "Tom and Ella went back to the Dorchester in separate cars. Tom had a room there and she didn't."

Ella Purnell looked gorgeous in her blue elegant Miu Miu gown. She paired it up with natural makeup and simple jewellry.

Purnell was recently linked with her 2016 flick "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" co star  Asa Butterfield. On the other hand, Holland broke up from film director Elle Lotherington last year.

BAFTA was a big night for Holland. The actor won the BAFTA for Rising Star. Before the award ceremony "Spiderman: Homecoming" actor stated that he has planned to have wild night at the Weinstein party.

Tom Holland announced that he is going to enjoy the party and will drink everything. So much so that he will be the last man standing or rather in this case last man leaving the bash.

SEE ALSO

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ News: Villain Will Be The Main Character, Movie Reportedly Based On Thanos’s Point Of View

‘Black Panther’ Brings Back Old MCU Villain; Cast, Plot Points, Release Date Revealed

‘Black Panther’ Is Politically Astute, Says Sterling K. Brown; Phylicia Rashad To Star In It Too

'Justice League' News: The Movie Will Not Follow The Usual Somber And Dark Tone Of DCEU Movies

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017" 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

Tagstom holland, BAFTA 2017, ella purnell, spiderman homecoming

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Hereford Dream Job

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Nick Manganiello Sofia Vergara frozen embryos

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

There are a lot of expectations that the All-Star game is having, but arguably one of the most anticipated thing about the event is the kicks that each player will be wearing. According to some sources, players will be wearing special Black History Month - themed sneakers.
UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor Might Leave Philadelphia 76ers As Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Chase
NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump

NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump
NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended
NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics