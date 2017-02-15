‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?

"Spiderman: Homecoming" star Tom Holland is riding on the success of his career. And now the actor seems to have found the right girl to share all the fun with.

According to Daily Mail, Tom Holland and Ella Purnell might very well be the next hot thing of Hollywood. The "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" actress and Holland looked quite cozy during the recent BAFTAs and afterwards party.

Two of Hollywood's youngest rising stars are now sparking rumors since they were inseparable during the after party. According to The Sun, the 20-year olds eventually ended up in his room to spend some along time at London's Dorchester hotel following the party.

An insider revealed that Holland and Purnell were very close inside the Weinstein party. Whoever saw them clearly noticed how charmed Holland was by the young lady.

"He was out for a huge night and was leading her around the dance floor by the hand. He had loads of people around him, even his mum Nicola Frost, and at one point FaceTimed his friends from inside the venue," The Sun quoted the insider. "Tom and Ella went back to the Dorchester in separate cars. Tom had a room there and she didn't."

Ella Purnell looked gorgeous in her blue elegant Miu Miu gown. She paired it up with natural makeup and simple jewellry.

Purnell was recently linked with her 2016 flick "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" co star Asa Butterfield. On the other hand, Holland broke up from film director Elle Lotherington last year.

BAFTA was a big night for Holland. The actor won the BAFTA for Rising Star. Before the award ceremony "Spiderman: Homecoming" actor stated that he has planned to have wild night at the Weinstein party.

Tom Holland announced that he is going to enjoy the party and will drink everything. So much so that he will be the last man standing or rather in this case last man leaving the bash.