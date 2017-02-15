ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

ZTE's Axon 7 Chinese manufacturer smartphone is finally receiving its Android 7.0 Nougat update and the firmware update also bring the most awaited support for Google's Daydream VR platform to the device. Most interestingly the are limited smartphones that support the Daydream VR as of now in the smartphone market, and ZTE Axon 7 sits more comfortably in a more affordable price range than others.

According to Gadgets 360 ZTE is one of the first smartphone manufacturer company to announce Daydream VR support, apart from the Axon 7 there are only four smartphones which support Daydream VR and they are Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Moto Z and Moto Z Force. The most attractive point of the phone is its cost Axon 7 is retailing at USD 400 in the US, it cost substantially less than the other phones in the international market.

As per Softpedia some smartphones like Huawei Mate 9 Pro have the capable hardware but didn't received the support for the sear giant's VR platform yet, and other like Asus ZenFone AR are yet to be launched.

Moreover apart from the support for Daydream VR, the Android 7.0 nougat brings a lot of new features like split-screen multi-tasking capabilities to the phone. The update also bring new emojis and battery saving features to the device. This update also adds the Hiya caller ID/blocking app to the default dialler, this update also brings better performance, security and stability improvements.

Also, the Axon 7 comes with a stunning 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution, as far as camera concern the device sports a 20-megapixel rear-facing camera with dual Image Stabilization (OIS and EIS), sapphire crystal lens, and enhanced dual-LED flash. It packs stellar features like Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

