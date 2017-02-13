Apple's Upcoming iPhone Models To Exclude 3.5mm Headphone Jack USB-C Cable In The Box

Another week and there are more rumors to ponder over as some sources point out, citing supply chain sources, that this year iPhone models will not includes USB-C cables nor a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter in the box.

According to Firstpost, the news is coming from Japanese Mac blog that only the OLED model of the iPhone like iPhone X will come up with a glass casing that will allow for wireless charging capabilities. This would surely go against previous reports which indicated that all of this year's iPhones will feature a glass design and wireless charging.

As per iDownloadBlog, wirelesscharging on iPhone 8 should be an optional feature requiring an additional purchase of a separate accessory. That accessory is said to be based on technology from Chinese company named Luxshare that has built wireless charging coils for Apple Watch's inductive charger.

The new take basically goes against analyst predictions from KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo and Nikkei. The new rumour also indicated that iPhone 7s and 7s Plus models will stick to the current design philosophy and use a metal and glass design, while only the OLED model, will feature an all glass design.

The new iPhones will not pack in wireless charging built-in, but will come with a separate accessory that will allow for the standard inductive charging which could take place using the Qi wireless charging standard.

However report also claims that new adopters upgrading from a 6 or a 6s model will now have to buy the headphone adapter, if user wish to use their "old" headphones. If buyers thought that was bad, Apple will not be including the new "all-important" USB-C to lightning cable in the box as well. So new MacBook Pro and MacBook owners will have to buy the new cable separately for their devices.