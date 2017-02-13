Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017 | Updated at 7:39 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Google Chrome Gets Support For VR, Full Experience Available For Daydream-Ready Phones

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 06:10 PM EST
Sundar Pichai, Google's senior vice president in charge of Android and Chrome, speaks during a special event at Dogpatch Studios on July 24, 2013 in San Francisco, California

Sundar Pichai, Google's senior vice president in charge of Android and Chrome, speaks during a special event at Dogpatch Studios on July 24, 2013 in San Francisco, California(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Recently Google has reported that they have added WebVR to Chrome which transforms any device's browser into a VR platform. User can be able to get full VR compatibility via Chrome if their device is Daydream-ready. Visit a WebVR enable site in Chrome, hook the device in the headset and its ready for use.

According to Socpedia if the user possess a Daydream tool, then they can relish the VR experience on their smartphone. PC and laptop users can explore the VR space with the help of mouse and keyboard while tablet and smartphone users can explore it with their fingers. The navigation is fundamentally the same just like the Street View in Google Maps. The on-screen experience is usually considered as "less immersive." But it is nevertheless much better than regular way of browsing.

As per Gadgets some of the other websites mentioned by Google include Matterport's library (with 300,000+ celebrity homes, museums, canyons, iconic architecture and many other real places), Within, Sketchfab community hub for VR content, and WebVR Lab from PlayCanvas.

There are not a lot of WebVR-based websites presently available, yet few of them are truly impressive. One such platform is Bear 71. It is a documentary that consolidates film shot by experimental cameras in Banff National Park with a 3D interactive tool that enables user to travel through the Park and open data windows about the static areas and moving creatures.

Google guarantees more WebVR compatible sites and support for more devices which are expected to emerge as soon as possible. If user use Chrome browser, then just try out this new feature.

The search giant says that it wants to bring the virtual content to everyone, on any device, and that in possibly  coming months it will add support for more VR headsets including Google Cardboard.

SEE ALSO

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

OnePlus 3T Starts Getting OxygenOS 4.0.3 Update

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S8 To Pack 3,000mAh And 3,500mAh Batteries

TagsWebVR, Chrome OS, Chrome extensions, Chrome Dev recommended sites, google updates

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Mars Viking Landers Galileo orbiter

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Scorpion season 3 Scorpion Episode 16

Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”

Derek Brunson furious that he was defeated by Anderson Silva at the UFC 208 after he landed solid shots on the Brazilian fighter; said that the judges were also blind for giving an unanimous decision fight to Silva.
NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal

NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics