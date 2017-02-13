Google Chrome Gets Support For VR, Full Experience Available For Daydream-Ready Phones

Recently Google has reported that they have added WebVR to Chrome which transforms any device's browser into a VR platform. User can be able to get full VR compatibility via Chrome if their device is Daydream-ready. Visit a WebVR enable site in Chrome, hook the device in the headset and its ready for use.

According to Socpedia if the user possess a Daydream tool, then they can relish the VR experience on their smartphone. PC and laptop users can explore the VR space with the help of mouse and keyboard while tablet and smartphone users can explore it with their fingers. The navigation is fundamentally the same just like the Street View in Google Maps. The on-screen experience is usually considered as "less immersive." But it is nevertheless much better than regular way of browsing.

As per Gadgets some of the other websites mentioned by Google include Matterport's library (with 300,000+ celebrity homes, museums, canyons, iconic architecture and many other real places), Within, Sketchfab community hub for VR content, and WebVR Lab from PlayCanvas.

There are not a lot of WebVR-based websites presently available, yet few of them are truly impressive. One such platform is Bear 71. It is a documentary that consolidates film shot by experimental cameras in Banff National Park with a 3D interactive tool that enables user to travel through the Park and open data windows about the static areas and moving creatures.

Google guarantees more WebVR compatible sites and support for more devices which are expected to emerge as soon as possible. If user use Chrome browser, then just try out this new feature.

The search giant says that it wants to bring the virtual content to everyone, on any device, and that in possibly coming months it will add support for more VR headsets including Google Cardboard.