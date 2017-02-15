Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

iOS and Android have gotten more and more alike and some of the iPhone's features such as AirDrop, Touch ID and Night Shift are easily replced by third party apps like Insrashare or supported by latest versions of Android. But there are still some things that make Apple's devices stand out of the box.

According to Gadgets 360 the best thing about iOS device are no matter where you are or what carrier you use, there is a very good chance that user will receive the newest iOS software update at the same time when everyone else does. This is only possible because of one company making the hardware and the software, unlike Android companies which has many stakeholders in the process of update. In the result even the latest Android phone take a long time to receive software updates.

As per IndionTv Some Android phones like Huawei Mate S have a 3D touch like interaction, this feature is still mostly exclusive to iOS. 3D Touch detects fluctuating levels of pressure on a phone display. Although 3D Touch isn't the most intuitive experience, it can be helpful at times

Control Center is a universally accessible set of toggles and shortcuts on iOS. That's not unique. However, which also includes universal media playback controls. No matter which app is playing media - be it Apple Music, Spotify, Saavn, Gaana and so on, Control Center can be used for all media playback.

Meanwhile on Android, each app has its own playback controls, which can make things confusing. Also, once user quit the app, the media controls disappear, so if they want to resume listening to something, then user have to launch the app again.

While having an iPhone will give the above advantages, owning other Apple devices too unlocks several other unique advantages that users just can't get with any other ecosystem. For example, you can answer phone calls on your Apple computer. User can also copy something on an iPhone, and paste it to thieir Mac, or vice-versa. With AirDrop, user can also copy and paste files over Wi-Fi, quickly and easily. These little conveniences aren't built into today's Android phones.

iMessage is an iOS-exclusive messaging platform with a number of useful features. It's handy because it consolidates your SMSs and iMessage conversations in a single app. Also, it seamlessly syncs messages across all Apple devices

Another interesting iOS feature around apps is Family Sharing. For this to work, you and your family all have to be using Apple devices