This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Nintendo Classic Mini has seen a long demand among gamers from all around. The console has been a device long loved by players. It is still not known why Nintendo kept the productions of this gaming masterpiece. The gaming giant has been little secretive from the beginning about this console.

However, NES Classic Mini was originally retailed in the stores with the price tag of $60 only. Though, private selling of the same on the third party network of eBay was witnessed by many within the frequent interval with much higher price tags than its original rate. A new report suggests that it might be a good idea, for those who are eager for buying it, to grab it as early from whatever available sources as Nintendo might soon draw a permanent closure to its manufacturing, as per a report by Geek.

According to WWG, NeoGAF's potential member named "Roarer" who claims to be an employee of a "large Nordic retailer" stated in a thread recently that Nintendo would soon wrap up its production effort Nintendo Classic Mini. He said that post that Nintendo has personally confirmed this to his retailer. "According to them production has ended and we will be receiving a few more shipments before everything dries up," he added. He further claimed that the shipments which are expected to be the last stock would arrive sometime by April or May of this year.

To put more attentive measures to his words, he also linked his post to a separate Norwegian retailer's Facebook page. The details available on that page also confirms that this retailer would also have its final shipments for NES classic soon. However, it has still not been confirmed by any potential sources whether the stock ending is only addressed for Nintendo's Norway-based holdings or for the worldwide retailers. If it is for the global sellers then Nintendo failed to stay up to the mark with its words. The company earlier promised to increase the production of the same which now seems to be an invalid thought.