Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

According to news reports, Nintendo has officially unveiled details to what is going to be the first line of DLC intended for a mainline Zelda entry to date with the upcoming Breath of the Wild installment. But it is not without a slight change to the common name.

According to HardcoreGamer, Nintendo's first ever "Expansion Pass," which will be available for purchase as soon as the game is going to be available next month at the US price of $19.99, will include access towards two upcoming DLC packs; the first of which is going to hit sometime this Summer, as well as several bonus items available at the start of the game.

The first batch of DLC will include the "Cave of Trials" challenge dungeon, with players taking on increasingly difficult levels of enemies the further they progress, along with a new hard mode and some additional map features. The second DLC, slated to drop around the last quarter of the year, will be featuring a brand new dungeon altogether and an original story to be included in the game's main campaign.

Advertisement

Longtime Zelda fans might remember that the likes of trial dungeons could be played in entries like Wind Waker & Twilight Princess on the go without any charge, while an additional Hard Mode has been existing in various shapes - be it in the Master Quest or Skyward Sword that completely changed the flow and placement of entire dungeons, so confirmation about these extra modes not featured in the base game is going to be disappointing to the loyal Zelda fans.

According to Techi, while Nintendo has confirmed that such content is going to be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Wii U versions of the game, these two packs cannot be purchased separately and as a result, they are only accessible via purchasing the Expansion Pass. We'll have to wait for more updates on what will Nintendo do with this whole dilemma.