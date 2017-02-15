Google Fiber Boosts Up Its Gigabit Fight Against AT&T By Turning Louisville Into Its Next Target

While Google saw some terrible times with its fiber-optic gigabit internet connectivity, the company seems to add up some new plans to its Fiber centric initiative in some of the major cities of the United States. The company is about to relaunch the task of enforcing massive fiber connectivity in the country with certain major cities in its list for the next activity. As the latest insights are coming out Google Fiber 2.0 is sure to see some new extensions soon.

According to TechRepublic, A number of new developments have been witnessed by many on the "new cities" section of the Google Fiber's official website recently. It seems that the authorities have moved Louisville, Kentucky from its list of "Potential" cities to the list of "Upcoming" cities. Which indicates that Google Fiber's upcoming reach would be these two cities, joining the list with San Antonio, Texas and Huntsville, Alabama.

Among the three cities which have qualified to be on the 'Upcoming" cities list, Louisville, Kentucky are regarded to be the major beachheads for Google Fiber's next implementation program. If the chalked out plan are intensified properly, then Google Fiber will turn into the most potential rival to AT&T Fiber in the city of Louisville, as per a report by Digital Trends.

Advertisement

However, the city's administration seems to support Google Fiber on its following initiative. Reports suggest that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer helped Google by passing a "One Touch Make Ready" ordinance in Louisville which would allow the members and employees of Google Fiber to attach their cable and perform any kind of necessary checks and inspections.

This has caused the city to engage in a direct conflict with AT&T, as the connectivity giant has sued the administration of Louisville. The issue is still in queue and left to be settled. To fuel this internet connectivity competition, the crew members of AT&T are now also taking up the task of wiring Lousiville with their fiber cables.