Cambridge Scientists Get Revolutionary Funding Boost For Cancer Research

Cancer research has been vital subject all around in recent times. Scientists from various nations of the world have contributed and witnessed numerous developments in last few years which are majorly focused on pulling this great evil out of the society. Now a new financial contribution just came in as the seed investment to a group of researchers in Cambridge for evolving two major research projects based on Cancer treatment.

According to Cambridge News, A group of scientist in the city has just been awarded £40 million by Cancer Research UK for two ground-breaking research projects dedicated to preventing the chances of cancer in the human body. This funding has been regarded as the biggest investment ever done in the field of cancer research through charity. The funding is actually derived from the first ever Cancer Research UK Grand Challenge awards. The competition was set for finding out the answers to most difficult questions regarding cancer research in recent days, relating to diagnosis, prevention and new-age formats of treatment of cancer.

As per a report by BBC, the half of the total investment, that is £20 million has been set to create 3D versions of breast tumors specifically, which will be studied with the help of virtual reality during the scheduled timeline. Teams at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute and the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute were the winners of this international competition who clinched victory by beating all the potential group of contenders coming from London and the Netherlands. However, other certain grants were also awarded to boost up their cancer research projects as well.

Reports also suggest that the research teams will be studying about 5,000 pancreatic, kidney, oesophageal and bowel cancer samples under these projects. These will be arranged from five major continents. This study is supposed to reveal ample amount of cancer DNA sequencing data which might prove to be essential to prevent the burden of this diseases globally.