Nokia To Have A Blast With 3 New Handsets At MWC 2017

Our vision: the human possibilities of technology

Our vision: the human possibilities of technology(Photo : Youtube/Nokia)

Mobile World Congress 2017 is sure to be big. But as per the latest rumors, Nokia would make it even bigger by officially launching its four major upcoming handsets at this event. HMD Global, which now owns the exclusive right to market devices with the brand name of Nokia, is said to reveal four smartphones in MWC 2017. Though it hasn't been confirmed by any potential sources till now, but the launch event is expected to held on February 26.

According to BGR, the company would bring Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 to this event. It should be noted in this context that Nokia 6 has already been launched in China. Although, the worldwide release of the same is still awaited which is expected by many to happen at this event only. Besides all this, HMD Global owned Nokia is also speculated to throwback one of its elegant handsets which earlier witnessed a superlative hike of appreciation among its users: Nokia 3310. Famous tech analyst and smartphone expert Evan Blass also marked his words on this news.

As per a report by VentureBeat, he also surfaced his insight about these handsets' expected specifications and features in advance. He stated that Nokia 6 will boast a full HD panel with 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 430 system-On-processor, 4GB of RAM, and 16-megapixel primary camera and most probably Android Nougat OS update out of the box. Whereas, Nokia 5 would flaunt some incredible features like 5.2 inches display panel with 720p highest resolution rate, 2GB RAM, and a 12-megapixel main rear snapper. While Nokia 6 will be marketed with a price tag of €249, Nokia 5 will be sold at €199.

While not much has been revealed about its features and attributes, Nokia 3 is said to be an entry-level Android smartphone. It is still not clear whether the handset will see Android Nougat update or not. The smartphone has been indicated to be retailed at €149 only. 

