'Chime' is Amazon's Latest Answer To Skype And WebEx

Amazon Web Services has been a long admired name in the world of cloud computing for its incredible services. Now, this extended hand of Amazon's global network is on its way to building up its name in the world of various application. As its first attempt to stand as a unique player in the world of various apps, the company tries to overpower the world of web-based video conferencing with its newly launched Amazon Chime.

According to Amazon Chime, the recently launched software is basically a communication service which transforms online meetings with a secure, easy-to-use application that one can easily trust upon. This app allows a seamless connectivity along with technical attributes which can ensure flawless and frustration-free online conferences. Amazon Chime can be used for various tasks like "online meetings, video conferencing, calls, chat, and to share content, both inside and outside your organization."

As per a report by The Verge, Chime is Amazon's answer to its major rival's various video calling apps. Experts and tech analysts also predicted that, with this application, Amazon will massively try to dominate over Microsoft's Skype for Business or Cisco's WebEx service. Reports further suggest that a user will be able to use a basic free version of Chime if he/she just desires to do is hold a video call and chat room with up to two people.

If the user wants to do anything beyond that with this app, he/she will require grabbing subscription packs. This also will include things like screen sharing, Users will require a monthly per user fee starting at $2.50 and rising up to $15 per user per month for video meetings of up to 100 people. The pack also comes with helpful features like Active Directory integration, custom URLs, and the ability to join meetings from a regular phone line.