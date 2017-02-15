Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 Updates: Eren Gains Skin-Hardening Ability As New Power

Feb 15, 2017
Starting April 1, new episodes of “Attack on Titan” Season 2 will start broadcasting and with it is a promise of good action as Eren Jaeger reportedly acquire new abilities. It is about time that Eren’s power levels up considering that a horde of Titans threatens to breach Wall Rose.

The first season of “Attack on Titan” revealed Eren’s shape-shifting abilities as he can take the form a of Titan by injuring himself. Despite this, however, Eren remain oblivious of how exactly his Titan power works. It can also be noticed that his adversaries possess more advanced techniques, particularly the Female Titan who exhibited a skin-hardening ability. To add, the Armored Titan that he soon will be facing on “Attack on Titan” Season 2 boast a hardened body that would be difficult to defeat by just Eren’s close combat skills.

As such, if “Attack on Titan” Season 2 would follow “Clash of Titans” and “Uprising” story arcs as Latin Post earlier reported, then, Eren would likely to master the skin-hardening ability. Based on the trailer of “Attack on Titan” Season 2, Eren will be fighting the Armored Titan which easily sent him off flying. It is vital for Eren to master his abilities as a Titan-shifter to retake Wall Maria and consequently, humanity’s freedom.

The official synopsis of “Attack on Titan” Season 2 from Funimation alluded to Eren’s new-found powers which he will use to defeat the Titans that threaten humanity’s existence. Although the Female Titan has been defeated in the first season of “Attack on Titan,” the battle continues with the appearance of more type of Titan-shifters including the Colossal and Beast Titans.

Furthermore, “Attack on Titan” Season 2 is expected to address the history of the Titans and why they prey on humans. Gear up and stay tuned for more exciting updates!

