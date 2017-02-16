Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Grammys 2017: Lady Gaga Debuts Enormous Metallica Back Tattoo

Music artist Lady Gaga during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Lady Gaga gave a killer performance at the Super Bowl. And when fans thought that they got enough of the lay's performance, there comes the news of the singer sharing the stage with the band 'Metallica' at the Grammy Award. Recently, she came out with a new ink tattoo and judging by that it is rumoured that the singer will share the Grammy Stage with Metallica. This sure is going to be a spectacular view for the audience.

The singer took on to Instagram to share her enormous new tattoo reported Glamour. It is a tattoo of a giant moth, having a face of a skull. It runs across her entire back. Fans of the singer are assuming that the tattoo depicts 'Metallica's' latest single named "Moth into Flame". The tattoo is very much liked and shared by people all over the world. Even though people are assuming that it might be a temporary one, they wouldn't mind if it is permanent as it is amazingly designed. Her attire was totally in black that had backless shrunken top and tiny shorts. She paired it up with fishnet stockings and thigh-high platform heels.

It is seen that Lady Gaga has her love for tattoos from a long time back. Just before she got her 'Moth into Flame' tattoo, she got a tattoo to honour her aunt the latest album named 'Joanne'. The singer's father also got the same tattoo with the name 'Joanne' inked on his arms as said by People.

When asked Lady Gaga about her upcoming performance, she seemed pretty excited about the whole event. She said that she has been listening to Metallica a lot these days to get their vibe for music.  Even when partying with friends she was seen playing the band's music and having a fun time. For her duet performance with the metal band, she is working pretty hard to make a memorable night at the Grammy's.

 

 

 

