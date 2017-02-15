Lenovo’s New Flex 4 2-in-1s: Thinner Bezels, More Storage and Intel i7 Processors

In the wake of the launch of the Lenovo Flex 4 in the United States a year ago, the company is adapting to revive the convertible notebook sooner rather than later. Lenovo quickly showed the unannounced item on its site throughout the end of the week, posting it as the Lenovo Yoga 520 given that the more seasoned model is sold as the Yoga 510 outside the United States.

The up and coming convertible will be based on seventh-gen "Kaby Lake" Intel processors up to a Core i7 model reports, WN. It will likewise wear a discretionary fingerprint reader, an adaptable 360-degree pivot, a battery promising up to 10 hours of utilisation on a single charge, and support for the Lenovo Active Pen. The 2-in-1 gadget will be sold in 14-inch and 15.6-inch form factors.

As indicated by Lenovo, the revived 2-in-1 gadget sports smaller bezels on each side of the screen, diminished from 12.3mm to 7.6mm for a superior viewing experience. The new version is marginally smaller, as well, in spite of keeping a similar screen measure, down from the more established model's measurements of 13.24 x 9.13 x 0.82 inches.

On the processor front, Lenovo doesn't list particular chips, yet indicates on the product page that it will probably send with designs in light of the Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors. The more seasoned model upheld processors up to a seventh-gen Core i5 chip, and up to an Intel Pentium 4405U chip. Lenovo may have discarded the AMD Radeon R5 M430 illustrations alternative, as well. The new 14-inch display, as the specs appear above, copies the SSD limit restrict while tossing in a capacity setup blending a 1TB hard drive with an SSD of up to 128GB away limit reports, Tech Investor News.

One perceptible change is the storage arrangements. The more established model gives stockpiling choices of up to 1TB on a hard drive or up to 256GB on an SSD. Stay tune for more laptop and tech updates.