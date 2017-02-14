HTC 11 Smartphone: HTC Ocean with a Sense Touch UI, Dual Rear Camera, Android 7.0 Nougat and Much More

HTC may expect to launch the HTC 11 in mid-2017. Samsung may launch the Galaxy S8 on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress 2017, so around that time it would bode well for HTC to launch another leader. In any case, it's reasonable it won't be launched at MWC itself.

HTC launched the One M9 at MWC 2015, however in 2016 HTC skipped flaunting the HTC 10 there and held its own virtual event. In 2017, it might skip on flaunting its new lead at MWC again and launch the HTC 11 just before or a short time later. It has been anticipated that the cost will be upwards of $700 in light of the HTC 10's cost when it was released reported PC advisor.

The HTC 11 territory will probably incorporate three models, alluded to by their particular codenames: Ocean Master, Ocean Note, and Ocean Smart. What these three adaptations will bring is obscure, however, there might be a few distinctive screen sizes to look over.

A teaser video has been spilt for the phone by well-known leaker Evan Blass reported, stuff. The video underneath demonstrates that applications can be launched by looking over and gently touching the side of the gadget. This is steady with the concept video by Danelle Vermeulen released toward the end of last year which says the sides of the phone will have natural controls. This surfaced concept video made by a visual and motion designer demonstrates the HTC Ocean with a Sense Touch UI, and no physical controls. It depends on motions, touch, and voice and one can be sure of finding no buttons.

HTC 11 includes a comeback of the dual rear camera with LED streak. HTC experimented with a double camera setup with the HTC One M8's Duo Camera that had a 4 MP raise camera with a sensor simply above it, yet that was dreary notwithstanding when it was released way back in March 2014.

The HTC 11 will launch with Android 7.0 Nougat, as the HTC 10 as of now has the upgrade coming to it. There will probably keep on being a more stock-like involvement with the new HTC leader.