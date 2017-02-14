Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 1:29 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

HTC 11 Smartphone: HTC Ocean with a Sense Touch UI, Dual Rear Camera, Android 7.0 Nougat and Much More

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 01:04 PM EST
International CTIA Wireless Show Held In Las Vegas

International CTIA Wireless Show Held In Las Vegas(Photo : (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

HTC may expect to launch the HTC 11 in mid-2017. Samsung may launch the Galaxy S8 on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress 2017, so around that time it would bode well for HTC to launch another leader. In any case, it's reasonable it won't be launched at MWC itself.

HTC launched the One M9 at MWC 2015, however in 2016 HTC skipped flaunting the HTC 10 there and held its own virtual event. In 2017, it might skip on flaunting its new lead at MWC again and launch the HTC 11 just before or a short time later.  It has been anticipated that the cost will be upwards of $700 in light of the HTC 10's cost when it was released reported PC advisor.

The HTC 11 territory will probably incorporate three models, alluded to by their particular codenames: Ocean Master, Ocean Note, and Ocean Smart. What these three adaptations will bring is obscure, however, there might be a few distinctive screen sizes to look over.

A teaser video has been spilt for the phone by well-known leaker Evan Blass reported, stuff. The video underneath demonstrates that applications can be launched by looking over and gently touching the side of the gadget. This is steady with the concept video by Danelle Vermeulen released toward the end of last year which says the sides of the phone will have natural controls. This surfaced concept video made by a visual and motion designer demonstrates the HTC Ocean with a Sense Touch UI, and no physical controls. It depends on motions, touch, and voice and one can be sure of finding no buttons.

HTC 11 includes a comeback of the dual rear camera with LED streak. HTC experimented with a double camera setup with the HTC One M8's Duo Camera that had a 4 MP raise camera with a sensor simply above it, yet that was dreary notwithstanding when it was released way back in March 2014.

The HTC 11 will launch with Android 7.0 Nougat, as the HTC 10 as of now has the upgrade coming to it. There will probably keep on being a more stock-like involvement with the new HTC leader.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

‘Pacific Rim’ Update: John Boyega As Pentecost, Official Image Of The Movie Out

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: 4K Display, Bezels Rounds, No Home Button and More

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More

Apple to Adds to Its Range of Cables, Will Manufacture a ‘Mini Port’

TagsHTC 11 Smartphone, HTC 11 Smartphone News, HTC 11 Smartphone Updates, HTC 11 Smartphone Rumors, HTC 11 Smartphone Release date, HTC 11 Smartphone specs and features

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram by sharing a picture with an inspiring hashtag- #bethechange
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics