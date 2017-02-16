Moto Z Series Gets A New Moto Mod - The 'Edge' LED Notification Light

Smartphones nowadays are en route to stagnation in form factor and design, but Lenovo brand Moto tried to break the monotony by their Moto Mods which can slap at the back of the Z series of the smartphones. Mainly Moto Mods are the accessories that can enhance some of the features of the Moto Z smartphones and simultaneously make the device more beautiful.

According to Gadgets 360, Moto Mods have only been available from the company itself or some big third-party retailers like JBL. Fans can see one of these smaller projects that are essentially an LED-notification light frame called the Edge.

As per Rumor News, The Edge Moto Mod is an Indiegogo project that aims to make the user to look at the phone only for the notification that they want to look at. Basically it is an RGB lighting system for Moto Z series smartphone which will glow when any notification arrives on the smartphone in four different patterns.

Users can personalise different apps that will be pushing notification on their phones with a plethora of colors from a colour palette. Apart from this, users can also see battery status along with charging status, customise SMS, group notifications and phone calls separately, and smart save auto switch-off/on feature among others.

There are another two variants of the Edge Moto Mod - Edge Force and Edge Air. The Edge Force mod packs with a 2000mAh battery inside it while the Edge Air supports wireless charging for your Moto Z smartphone. The project is due reaching its goal of USD 15,000 after which only it will be able to ship the Edge Moto Mod in July at USD 55 - however the latter variants are going to cost USD 59 with additional shipping