‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Update: New Images Reveal Thor’s Enemy In Third Installment

One of the most favorite heroes in current Marvel Cinematic Universe is Chris Hemsworth's Thor. The character is known to be the blonde Norse mythology god who fell inlove with a human. Now, the installment has gone far with more of an adventure rather than a romance. Recent updates include a gallery of photos showing some of the scenes in the upcoming third installment of Thor. The photos surfaced online and immediately became viral hit for the upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok."

According to Comic Book, Thor will come back swinging his mighty hammer against enemies in "Thor: Ragnarok." One of the images showed Thor battle Hela, Queen of The Underworld. As seen on the images Thor is having a face to face with a zombie-looking enemy, which can only be deduced as one of Hela's minion. This is one of the behind-the-scene shots given by the studio to increase marketing as the upcoming film is nearing.

Further, Movie Web also reported that Surfur, a rumored villain, might also be making an appearance in the film. This is coming from the large horns seen on the back of Hemsworth's costume that is maybe connected to Surfur. Surfur is known to be a fire demon native from the Muspelhei, one of the worlds in the Norse mythology. If that would be the case, the MCU is expanding more and more as it closes to the Infinity War to continue the franchise.

Aside from the behind-the-scene photos, nothing is much given for the film. However, as said before, the film's plot is already released with Thor and Hulk making a way to save the Asgard from the underworld's ruler. "Thor:Ragnarok" is set to be released on November 3, 2017 and is helmed by Taika Waititi.

