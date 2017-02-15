‘Batman Solo Film’ Update: Matt Reeves Takes Over; Ben Affleck Is Having Doubts Playing Batman

Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe is one which has been catastrophic in recent projects after getting negative comments and critics. However, after some announcements that Ben Affleck will take over to handle the announced Batman solo film, some were given excitement knowing that Argo's director could make some changes.

But, according to recent news, Affleck has dropped for the role and is also considering to leave the project. Nonetheless, still some are having thoughts on what the newest director can do. According to Hollywood Reporter, Matt Reeves' direction could change the platform that Christopher Nolan set for the Batman films. Nolan is known for having the realistic and serious tones in his trilogy which is surely a great set.

Meanwhile, Reeves is known for Cloverfield and War of the Planet of Apes which leads to many hypothesize that Reeves direction could make Batman extendable. Since the upcoming franchise of DC, Justice League, would focus on superheroes that will take on some enemies of the world, this could mean that Batman will also follow the trend and might be having some fun with aliens. With his handling, Batman could be able to explore some new atypical enemies or even the fantasized ones.

Meanwhile, Comic Book reported that Ben Affleck is seriously considering to leave the project. As said by John Campea,there are three sources dictating that Affleck might be quitting being the dark crusader. In his statement, he said that "Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out." He added that once the studio let him, the Batman solo film would be the last film in which Affleck will star as the dark knight. Details hasn't been divulged but some sources also indicate that the rumor started when he announced his departure as director.

Nonetheless, let's wait for more updates regarding Affleck's Batman. What are your thoughts and comments on "Batman solo film" update? Share it with us by comments below.