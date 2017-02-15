Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 | Updated at 10:45 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Batman Solo Film’ Update: Matt Reeves Takes Over; Ben Affleck Is Having Doubts Playing Batman

By Robert Gonzales (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 08:13 PM EST
'El Amanecer del Planeta de los Simios' Madrid Premiere

'El Amanecer del Planeta de los Simios' Madrid Premiere(Photo : Credit: Carlos Alvarez / Stringer)

Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe is one which has been catastrophic in recent projects after getting negative comments and critics. However, after some announcements that Ben Affleck will take over to handle the announced Batman solo film, some were given excitement knowing that Argo's director could make some changes.

But, according to recent news, Affleck has dropped for the role and is also considering to leave the project. Nonetheless, still some are having thoughts on what the newest director can do. According to Hollywood Reporter, Matt Reeves' direction could change the platform that Christopher Nolan set for the Batman films. Nolan is known for having the realistic and serious tones in his trilogy which is surely a great set.

Meanwhile, Reeves is known for Cloverfield and War of the Planet of Apes which leads to many hypothesize that Reeves direction could make Batman extendable. Since the upcoming franchise of DC, Justice League, would focus on superheroes that will take on some enemies of the world, this could mean that Batman will also follow the trend and might be having some fun with aliens. With his handling, Batman could be able to explore some new atypical enemies or even the fantasized ones.

Meanwhile, Comic Book reported that Ben Affleck is seriously considering to leave the project. As said by John Campea,there are three sources dictating that Affleck might be quitting being the dark crusader. In his statement, he said that "Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out." He added that once the studio let him, the Batman solo film would be the last film in which Affleck will star as the dark knight. Details hasn't been divulged but some sources also indicate that the rumor started when he announced his departure as director.

Nonetheless, let's wait for more updates regarding Affleck's Batman. What are your thoughts and comments on "Batman solo film" update? Share it with us by comments below.

SEE ALSO

‘Rampage’ Update: Joe Manganiello Already In Talks To Join Classic Video Game Adaptation

‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’ Update: Jacob Tremblay Set To Star

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

‘Halloween’ Update: Remake Gets Its New Director And Scriptwriter

‘Baywatch’ Update: Super Bowl Trailer Showcases Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson

TagsBen Affleck, matt reeves, Batman, dc universe, DC Comics, Bruce Wayne

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram by sharing a picture with an inspiring hashtag- #bethechange
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Intro to Salt Marshes

Salt Marshes Vanish as Rising Sea Cover Losing Ground, Endangered Animals Suffering More
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]
The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Support The British Asian Trust

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]
Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics