Wednesday, February 15, 2017

‘Avatar 2’ Release Date, Latest Updates: Sam Worthington Teases What It Is About

Feb 15, 2017
Australians In Film Screening Of 'Avatar'

The release of “Avatar 2” has been delayed indefinitely, but considering its promise of dishing out new flavors, the wait might be worth it. Actor Sam Worthington teased that the upcoming sequel of the 2009 original film will be nothing ever seen before.

While “Avatar” magnified environmental issues, Worthington said that the second instalment will be a movie about family. Talking to We Got Covered during his promotional interview of his new film “The Shack,” the actor revealed that “Avatar 2” will take a time jump. “This is going to be Jake eight years later, and he’s got a family now,” Worthington added.

On technical level, “Avatar” ultimately set the bar with its visually stunning animation. As such, anticipating fans are expecting to get another mind-blowing experience in “Avatar 2.” Considering the time that James Cameron took to write the sequel, many are also expecting better storytelling and character development.

Worthington offered that Jake will still epitomize the curiosity of a kid that has seen the world for the first time. Since Jake have been living in Pandora for a long time when “Avatar 2” sets off, Worthington characterized that the thing that Jake will be seeing for the first time is having a family.

Meanwhile, “Avatar” director Cameron confirmed that all the upcoming sequels of the movie are being developed simultaneously. In an interview with The Daily Beast, he said that he is starting the process of active preparation while motion capture will start in August. Cameron was also finished writing the scripts of the remaining movies up to “Avatar 5.”

With this schedule, “Avatar 2” is expected to see the light of day next year while the three remaining movies will follow in 2020, 2022, 2023. It has been earlier teased that “Avatar 2” will be released in higher frame rates so stay tuned for more exciting updates!

