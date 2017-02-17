Apple iPhone 8 to Retain Same Display Size of iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 8 is still far from launch but not far from rumors, the latest rumor comes from KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says that iPhone 8 will contain a bigger battery than iPhone 7 Plus, packed in a smaller form factor of 4.7-inches. The most interesting part is that it's still not cleared what Apple is going to do on the tenth-anniversary celebration.

According to 9to5Mac, reports indicating that the OLED iPhone screen is circa 5.5 inches, it seems that the 'no bezels' rumor is true as it's the only way the device would be able to be similar in physical width and height to a 4.7 inch iPhone.Kuo's statement reads, "Thanks to stacked SLP, we expect the OLED iPhone to have similar dimensions to a 4.7" TFT-LCD iPhone, and have comparable battery capacity with around 2,700 mAh L-shaped 2-cell battery pack to a 5.5" TFT-LCD iPhone.

As per Business Insider, the Technology inside the battery isn't supposed to be getting better but everything else is. While last year's iPhone 7 was only an incremental improvement on its predecessor, the iPhone 8 is expected to have a radical design overhaul, including a new edge-to-edge screen.

Apple's next generation iPhone 8 is rumored to feature a bold new design and would feature an OLED display without a bezel. The design of the device comes as Apple is celebrating their tenth anniversary of iPhones this year.

The bigger battery in iPhone 8 will be equipped with a wireless charging technology, one that will enable users to charge their phone without having to plug it. Meanwhile, OLED displays are said to be more energy-efficient, features such as improved 3D Touch and facial recognition technology will need to be coupled with a solid battery backup.

Apple is said to be working on three iPhone 8 models - the biggest will be a 5.8-inch iPhone, along with the regular 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone. Reports suggest the iPhone maker will skip the aluminum back cover for a return to the "glass sandwich" design.

All three new iPhones, the two iterative models, and the radically new OLED iPhone '8', are expected to be announced by Apple in the fall. For more updates keep visiting Latinpost.com and share your comments in the comment section below.