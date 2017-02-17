Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017 | Updated at 3:37 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple iPhone 8 to Retain Same Display Size of iPhone 7

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 03:36 PM EST
CHINA-LANTERN-FESTIVAL

CHINA-LANTERN-FESTIVAL(Photo : NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

Apple iPhone 8 is still far from launch but not far from rumors, the latest rumor comes from KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says that iPhone 8 will contain a bigger battery than iPhone 7 Plus, packed in a smaller form factor of 4.7-inches. The most interesting part is that it's still not cleared what Apple is going to do on the tenth-anniversary celebration.

According to 9to5Mac, reports indicating that the OLED iPhone screen is circa 5.5 inches, it seems that the 'no bezels' rumor is true as it's the only way the device would be able to be similar in physical width and height to a 4.7 inch iPhone.Kuo's statement reads, "Thanks to stacked SLP, we expect the OLED iPhone to have similar dimensions to a 4.7" TFT-LCD iPhone, and have comparable battery capacity with around 2,700 mAh L-shaped 2-cell battery pack to a 5.5" TFT-LCD iPhone.  

As per Business Insider, the Technology inside the battery isn't supposed to be getting better but everything else is. While last year's iPhone 7 was only an incremental improvement on its predecessor, the iPhone 8 is expected to have a radical design overhaul, including a new edge-to-edge screen.

Apple's next generation iPhone 8 is rumored to feature a bold new design and would feature an OLED display without a bezel. The design of the device comes as Apple is celebrating their tenth anniversary of iPhones this year.

The bigger battery in iPhone 8 will be equipped with a wireless charging technology, one that will enable users to charge their phone without having to plug it. Meanwhile, OLED displays are said to be more energy-efficient, features such as improved 3D Touch and facial recognition technology will need to be coupled with a solid battery backup.

Apple is said to be working on three iPhone 8 models - the biggest will be a 5.8-inch iPhone, along with the regular 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone. Reports suggest the iPhone maker will skip the aluminum back cover for a return to the "glass sandwich" design.

All three new iPhones, the two iterative models, and the radically new OLED iPhone '8', are expected to be announced by Apple in the fall. For more updates keep visiting Latinpost.com and share your comments in the comment section below. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

BeatsX Wireless Earphones To Go On Sale Starting Friday

Google Chrome Gets Support For VR, Full Experience Available For Daydream-Ready Phones

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

TagsiPhone 8, Apple iPhone 8 specs and features, Apple iPhone 8 rumors, iPhone 8 rumors, iPhone 8 release date

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Clarence House Announce The Engagement Of Prince William To Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William On The Verge of Separation, Reports Claim

Despite the fact that these claims could be valid, neither Kate Middleton nor Prince William has affirmed anything as of yet.
Television personalities Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the launch of AG Adriano Goldschmied's 'backstAGe presents:' initiative featuring The Black Keys at the Marquee Nightclub

Kourtney Kardashian May Be Getting Back With Scott Disick Despite Attending Church With Justin Bieber[RUMORS]
P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Intro to Salt Marshes

Salt Marshes Vanish as Rising Sea Cover Losing Ground, Endangered Animals Suffering More
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]
The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Support The British Asian Trust

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

MacBook Pro 2017 Rumors: MacBook Pro Release Date Likely to be Delayed

'Thor: Ragnarok' Update: Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange To Make Appearance In Upcoming Thor Movie

Mariah Carey leaves the past behind with a live performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and a new love in the arms of Bryan Tanaka; was about to have a wardrobe malfunction at a Lakers game on V Day.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Update: Karen Gillan To Reprise Role As Nebula, Shares Reason for Nebula's Change of Heart

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Patch Features Cheap Storage Upgrades For Everyone

‘Star Wars Episode 9’ rumors: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Hints Sequel Title; Next ‘Star Wars’ Could Be Filmed in Space

Comcast's Xfinity Stream App To Offer Free Live TV Streaming On The Go

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Mark First Valentine Day Together

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Features, Release Date And Price: Kaby Lake Processor, Wireless Charging And 4k Display Rumored

Kanye West No-Show At Season 5 of His New York Fashion Week

Microsoft Stressing On Some New Measures To Fight Against The Global Threat Of Cyberattacks

Warner Bros. Wants Mel Gibson To Direct 'Suicide Squad 2'

NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant At Lakers Front Office

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good

NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

India Launches 88 Earth Imaging Satellites

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics