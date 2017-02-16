'Fairy Tail' Chapter 522 & 523 Spoilers: Gray's Last Match Is Zeref? Gray's Trump Card Reportedly Needs To Sacrifice Himself

Fans of the manga novel "Fairy Tail" bet to be very excited as Hiro Mashima has another treat for the anime! The latest chapters of the anime have recently released and Chapter 522 will be bringing Zeref and Grey in a faceoff match and the Chapter 523 will reveal more about Gildarts against August.

With double chapters released on "Fairy Tail," Chapter 522 and 523 will continue to feature the fights between Grey and Zeref, then Gildarts and August. The fight between the four has started on the previous chapter, 521. The two chapters will further give fans relevant fights between the two parties that will likely to affect the entire arc of the story.

Zeref is the long lost brother of Natsu, while Gray is Natsu's trusted ally and best friend. According to 24techy, the two will have their first fight and Zeref is also the main villain in "Fairy Tail" as he goes up and tries to do eliminating Gray to take the Fairy Heart. In Zeref apologizes for Natsu at the back of his head as he will about to combat Gray without any reservations and might kill him.

Gray must be the only one character who faces a lot of near death experiences in "Fairy Tail." Gray Fullbuster died at the Grand Magic Games Arc but because of the time reversal magic Ultear cast, he was saved and there's still much more accidents. And now, the thought of Zeref killing Gray must be his final moment and suggest he will not be coming back and be saved, Tripped Media has reported.

Gray is all too weak to fight against with Zeref, but he has one final chance, but it isn't a chance after all. Fans will actually see Gray pulling his Trump Card at last, but if Gray will be using the card, he needs to use Iced Shell. The price of using the tactic would still result in Gray's death, as he will need sacrifice his own self for the said magic.

Meanwhile, for "Fairy Tail's" Chapter 523, it will feature who is the strongest old man between Gildarts and August. Gildarts came to stop August from annihilating the Kingdom but everything is not the simple and easy as Gildarts will have to protect the Kingdom and his reputation.