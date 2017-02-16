Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Microsoft Hints Xbox Project Scorpio Unveiling at E3 in June 2017 [RUMORS]

Feb 16, 2017
(Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Microsoft tweeted on their Xbox Twitter account that they will have a panel at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 on June 11, 2017. While the company did not outright confirm that they will unveil the Xbox Project Scorpio, several reports say that it will be more than likely.

E3 is an annual gaming convention that regularly features panels and unveilings from the industry giants. Microsoft's Xbox division is confirmed to be coming to the event and they will be having a panel featuring the "big news" that they teased on their social media. Many are anticipating news about the Xbox Project Scorpio console and the rumors of the device are rampant online.


According to CNET, the company included a photo of what looks like a part of the Xbox Project Scorpio console in their announcement. The shared photo is apparently a high def 4K processor that could support ultra definition gaming. This chip is currently not inside any of the currently out Xbox consoles so there is reason to believe that this may be from the Xbox Project Scorpio console.

Tech Times reports that Xbox has claimed that the Project Scorpio console will become a formidable player in the console industry. The device will reportedly be capable of supporting 4K gaming with its powerful specs that include higher-bandwidth memory and a 6 terraflop GPU more than four times powerful than the Xbox One.

Microsoft has not released the official pricing for the Xbox Project Scorpio. However, Xbox's Phil Spencer hinted that it will have a midrange price. For reference, the Xbox One S is priced starting $300 for the 500GB version and $400 for the 2TB version.

The Xbox Project Scorpio console will reportedly be released by the last quarter of 2017. Hopefully, Microsoft will reveal more information about the console during its E3 2017 panel in June.

Do you think Microsoft will be unveiling the Xbox Project Scorpio during their E3 2017 panel later this year? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

