Cannon Launches Entry-level EOS 77D And EOS Rebel T7I DSLRs With High-end Technology

Cannon has been long known among camera frenzies and professional photographer for its wide range of DSLRs. The company just uncovered its two new flagships which it is regarding now as two entry-level pieces of DSLR cameras. Codenamed as EOS 77D and EOS Rebel T7i, both of these have been equipped with spectacular specs and features. Both of them relatively shares some similar attributes and they also stand as unique at their own with some specific additions which differentiate them from one another.

According to DPG, both cameras come with some brilliant features like 24-megapixel CMOS APS-C sensor with Dual Pixel AF, a 45-point all-cross-type autofocus system, 6fps burst shooting with autofocus, and 1080/60p video, 3-inch touchscreen LCDs as well as Wi-Fi support, NFC and Bluetooth image transfer options. Both the cameras come with the Digic 7 image processor While, Rebel T7i emerges as an advanced installment for Cannon's existing range of T6i, the EOS 77D stands as a completely new flagship of the company. Also, both the cameras are able to capture moments with superlative aperture speed.

As per a report by Digital Trends, EOS 77D comes with a 650-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor alongside anti-flicker mode which can also be seen in the higher-end 80D range. The anti-flicker mode allows the camera to capture even exposures under flickering lights much keen to fluorescents. The DSLR snapper can also shoot bursts at six frames per second.The camera is much like the 80D with a little less durability than that. The EOS Rebel T7i offers Dual Pixel AF with phase-detection attribute. This snapper also comes with 6 frames per second alongside more similar features of EOS 77D.

Advertisement

Both cameras will be available on sale from April 2017. The buyers will able to grab any one of these or both from the retailers and major marketplaces with their choice of lens.





