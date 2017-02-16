Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Under Armour CEO Responds To Criticisms After Showing Support For Trump

The CEO of Under Armour has finally responded towards the criticisms being thrown at him by Warriors guard Steph Curry and other celebrities for supporting Trump. The CEO of the Baltimore-based sports apparel company is responding to criticism that he received after calling President Donald Trump "an asset to the country."

According to TheMercuryNews, Kevin Plank wrote an open letter to the Baltimore Sun, published as a full-page advertisement in Newspaper on Wednesday. He wrote that his choice of words during his interview last week did not accurately reflect his intent.

Three major celebrities that the company currently sponsors, namely NBA star Stephen Curry, actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and star ballerina Misty Copeland were among those famous names voicing concerns about his praise of Trump.

Plank also claims that Under Armour stands for equality and job creation, as well as believing that immigration is a source of diversity, strength, and innovation for global companies that are based in America; this simply means that the company straight-up opposes the president's travel ban.

Plank's recent comments in Wednesday's letter marked the first personal public response from the CEO: The company had already issued two separate statements last week, the first explaining the company's desire for and inclusive immigration policy, fair trade, and tax reform, and another on Friday saying that the company opposes the current administration's travel ban.

"I firmly believe that immigration is the foundation of our country's exceptionalism," one of Plank's statements in his letter. The letter made no mention of Trump as Plank instead wrote of his own morals and values, as well as those of the company.

According to TheBaltimoreSun, Plank's letter repeated many of the ideas of the company's issued statements last weeks, such as the desire to expand the nation's manufacturing capacity and to see a focus on investments in technology, infrastructure, and education in cities such as Baltimore.

 

 

