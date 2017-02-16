‘This Is Us’ Actor Sam Trammell Ready To Be The Villain And Take Fans’ Heat

A new character has been introduced in "This Is Us". Band leader Ben, played by actor Sam Trammell, is the new villain in the lives of the Pearsons.

Ben has already started to take the heat of the fans when he tried to put some distance between Rebecca and Jack. During the last week's episode of "This is Us", Ben told Rebecca that if Jack really loved her, he'd allow her on the music tour.

"I figured maybe I would take a little heat off Miguel," Us Weekly quoted "This is Us" actor Trammell. "I totally would get if people are unsure about my character because Jack is such an incredible husband and dad, the bar is so high, that yeah, anybody messing with that, I figure, is going to possibly get the ire of a lot of the audience."

According to E! News, previously Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia also came forward to defend their respective characters, Rebecca and Jack. The huge fight between the married couple came as shock to the fans. Fans are eager to watch how things unfolds as "This Is Us" airs on NBC every Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

However, Trammell is not entirely sure at this point whether his character Ben in "This is Us" actually means any harm or not. He thinks that Sam just says the wrong things but he doesn't mean anything by them. Since he doesn't have any family that's why he doesn't understand some things.

The "This is Us" actor further added that his character fails to understand the dynamics between Rebecca and Jack. He is unaware of how important they are to each other, their family and the audience. Only thing that is in Sam's head is his band and how to make it better.