Wednesday, February 15, 2017

‘This is Us’ News: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia Defend Huge Rebecca-Jack Fight

Feb 15, 2017
Fans were a bit disappointed to see the Pearsons fighting on "This is Us" and that too on Valentine's Day episode. Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia and Rebecca, played by Mandy Moore had their first big fight on the series in the episode "Jack Pearson's Son."

According to E!News, the fight in "This is Us" ensued because Rebecca failed to mention that she was in a band with her former boyfriend. This is the same band that Rebecca will join on a five-state tour, obviously without hubby Jack and her kids behind.

Everything was going fine and despite initial doubt by many Jack was very supportive of Rebecca. Until of course her past caught up with the situation, resulting in a fight between the couple. Mandy Moore threw light on this "This is Us" situation.

Moore stated that there were some unresolved issues that were needed to get out for years. From a woman's point of view, Moore's character in "This is Us" always had this vision on what she wants from her future in terms of life and career.

But then things didn't turn out quite accordingly as Rebecca got married and had her children that resulted in all her previous plans to fizzle out in "This is Us". Now after 16 years, there is a chance to revive her dreams once again and being an artist and as a creative person, Rebecca is excited and thrilled but also very terrified.

To receive even a slightest form of resistance from Jack is very disheartening for Rebecca. Milo Ventimiglia, on the other hand, clarified Jack's point of view on their fight in "This is Us".

"(Jack) doesn't like change, doesn't care for change. So, having a routine of so many years, of having the kids and just the possible repetitive nature of things, he enjoys it," "This is Us" actor Ventimiglia said. "He loves it." 

As per Us Weekly, a new "This is Us" theory is going around the block that might leave the fans in a mess. Rumors are rife that Jack might die while Rebecca is on her tour.

Seeing the couple fight was hard enough for the fans. But now if the theory of Jack dying while Rebecca is away do comes true, it will be hard for the "This is Us" lovers to forgive Rebecca completely.

 

 

