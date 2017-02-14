‘Stranger Things’ News: Netflix Series May End After Season 4

After the huge success of "Stranger Things" season 1, the second season is all set to première on Halloween. But the one question that is still bugging the fans is how long can the Netflix series last.

According to Collider, TV series' have become rather unpredictable when it comes to continuity. If shows like "Supernatural" and "Grey's Anatomy" are going on for over 10 seasons, on the other hand "Game of Thrones" and "Breaking Bad" showrunners always have a end date in mind.

Advertisement

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, "Stranger Things" creators and brothers Ross and Matt Duffer have thrown some light on the future of the show. Reportedly, as of now only plot points till season four or maybe five have been finalized yet. Fans might find this disappointing that the future after that is really blurred right now.

"Everything changes as we move forward so we'll see," EW quoted Ross Duffer. "I want it to have a really finite ending. I don't want it to be one of those shows that run out of gas and they lose it because they're losing interest. You wanna end when you're on top," Matt Duffer further teased the fate of "Stranger Things."

As of now both the brothers have agreed that "Stranger Things" season 2 will be very similar to season 1. The creators want to have the effect of a long movie from the upcoming season as well.

Ross Duffer added that they want the viewers to be fully satisfied when they will complete watching "Stranger Things" season 2. The main aim is to reach a proper conclusion during the season 2 finale and also lay some ground work for season 3.

Netflix has recently released first ever images of "Stranger Things" season two along with a full trailer. "Stranger Things" returns October 31 on Netflix.