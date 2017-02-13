‘The Walking Dead’ News: Time Jump Hinted, Possible Deaths Of Sasha And Morgan Jones

"The Walking Dead" Season 7 is back after its mid-season hiatus. The new trailer is up and fans are in on new characters, possible time jump and shocking betrayals.

According to Comic Book, during a recent interview "The Walking Dead" actor Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes hinted at a possible time jump.

When Andrew was asked if his character is ready to have another baby with girlfriend Michonne, his answer was affirmative since it is time to start again and think about future. Since the undeads have outnumbered humans in "The Walking Dead", it is important to repopulate the Earth.

"Also, maybe in a couple of episodes time, there may be a jump ahead in the curve and maybe setting themselves to that job at hand," Comicbook quoted Andrew.

While there are new talks about babies being introduced in "The Walking Dead", on the other hand, fans favorite characters might see their lives ending. According to Express, Lennie James who plays Morgan Jones in "The Walking Dead" hinted at his character.

The 51-year-old British star stated that fans are well aware of the fact that in "The Walking Dead" everyone dies. So it's useless to harbor false hopes. Death is inevitable and the actor is currently having a good time on the series while his character lasts.

Lennie added that he hopes to hang around a bit more. He further talked about Morgan's eventual demise, saying, "Then when he goes, I hope he goes good."

Apart from Morgan's demise, reportedly Sasha may also have to bit the dust soon. Although actress that Sonequa Martin-Green is still tagged as regular in "The Walking Dead", but the actress recently bagged the lead in CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery. Working two regular parts might become too much for her to balance.