Selena Gomez’s Mom Forbids Her From Meeting Drug-Addicted Boyfriend The Weeknd

Selena Gomez's mom is not at all happy with her daughter going out with rapper The Weeknd. She is trying her best to stop Selena from ruining her life and career over her druggie boyfriend.

According to Radar Online, a source has claimed that the 24-year old singer's mom Mandy Teefey has warned her that if she continues to get herself involved in drink, drugs and dating; one day she will have to pay heavily.

Selena recently got out of a rehab facility. The singer was admitted there for three months to recover from her depression.

"Selena's next spiral is going to be less concealed, and even harder to recover from. She'll get into harder drugs," Radar quoted the insider saying.

Selena's mother was removed from her own daughter's management team in 2014. Reportedly, the "Hands to Myself" singer is refusing to listen to her mom and insists on continuing this relationship.

The source added that Mandy has tried to make her daughter to stay in hometown Texas prior to her rehab stay. But she continued to stay in LA and ultimately fell into depression.

The Weeknd has a history of doing hard drugs. According to him the temptation of drugs is too much for him to turn down.

The musical pair was recently spotted at Los Angeles hotspot Sunset Tower. They enjoyed a romantic dinner together.

A source revealed to People that they were holding hands and were looked very cozy together. They chose to be seated to a private back table at the restaurant.

Selena was looking beautiful in a long black trench coat. The couple recently returned to US after spending their first holiday together in Italy.

Eye witnesses claimed that Selena and The Weeknd looked very much into each other. They kept hugging and joining palms as they tour the city of Florence.