Monday, February 06, 2017

Brad Pitt Refuses To Pay Child Support; Actor Doesn't Want Angelina Jolie To Control The Funds

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 11:28 AM EST
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Arrive In Japan

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Arrive In Japan(Photo : Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

 

In a shocking turn of event, Brad Pitt has reportedly refused to pay child support. One might think if its an intelligent thing to do on Brad's part, especially when his and Angelina Jolie's custodial battle is turning messier by the minute.

As per In Touch, Angie has been requesting $100,000 a month in child support for their six children. And now a source revealed that the 53-year-old actor is not ready to pay such a high amount.

But what can be the reason for his refusal? The source added that Brad actually has no problem in taking care of the kids. However, the actor doesn't want his ex Angelina to be in control of how the support money will be spent.

Angelina's lawyers want Brad pay $100,000 a month because right now he is earning more than his ex. The amount is for all of the kids' expenses. Along with that, there is a plan to set up a trust fund for each child.

Every year $250,000 will be deposited in each child's trust fund, which will be then capped off at $5 million. Since they announced their divorce last year, the ex Hollywood pair has been fighting the custody battle for their kids.

Brad has asked for a shared custody but Angie wants a sole custody. Currently the children live with their mother and Brad is allowed weekly visitation rights, until the court decided the outcome.

Last month Brad and Angelina had a feud over whether or not to send their kids to a traditional school. "Brad's team is insisting that they enroll the kids in a traditional school in LA, but Angie's team rejected the idea," In Touch quoted an insider saying. "[Brad's] team also proposed that one parent always stay behind in LA when the other has to go away on a film shoot or out of town for work, which would allow the kids to remain in school."

According to Independent Online, neighbors have confirmed that Brad is recently moved back in his old house before the divorce procedure took place. Reportedly, the actor is now taking special care to make the kid-friendly for his children.

Keeping his kids in mind, the actor has installed two giant trampolines, a playground and a 50m skatepark. A source stated that Brad wants to make a safe and fun environment for the kids, especially to prove the court that he capable to take care of his kids.

 

 

