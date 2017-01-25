Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Brad Pitt Moves Into His And Angelina’s Old Home Amid Custodial Battle

First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 11:28 AM EST
As Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie custodial battle is on, the actor took an unexpected step. Brad has reportedly moved back into his and Angelina Jolie's family home.

According to Independent Online, following the announcement of Brangelina divorce in September, the "Allied" actor left their shared home in the Los Feliz estate. He moved to a nearby rented apartment in Los Angeles.

Angie in the meanwhile left the house to live in a mansion in the Hidden Hills. However, now the neighbors have confirmed that Brad is back in the house and lives there most days.

Aerial photographs obtained by Grazia magazine show that the actor's cars have been parked in the driveway in recent week. It has been also reported The Brad is now taking special care to make the kid-friendly for his children.

Brad and Angelina are currently fighting a custodial battle for their six kids. He is ready to have a shared custody whereas Angelina is demanding a sole custody. Right now, the kids are staying with their mother and Brad can have supervised visitation.

Keeping his kids in mind, the actor has also installed two giant trampolines, a playground and a 50m skatepark. A source stated that Brad wants to make a safe and fun environment for the kids.

"Brad wants to prove to the courts that he's putting the children's welfare first. Obviously the family circumstances have changed dramatically, but he wants them to feel at home there. He's doing everything he can to try and fight for his kids," Independent quoted the source saying.

Brad and Angelina have recently agreed to put their difference aside and have their custody dispute in private. The ex couple has assigned a private judge to deal with the matter.

The step has been taken to safeguard the privacy of the procedure from the media and public and also to protect their children from unnecessary limelight.

 

 

