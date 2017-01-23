Angelina Jolie Health Scare Due To Severe Weight Loss; Brad Pitt Revolves His Fitness Around

It seems like the divorce storm and custody battle is finally taking its toll over Angelina Jolie. Just when ex husband Brad Pitt started to revolve his health around, reports of Angie looking frail and skinny is flying around.

According to Radar Online, the "Maleficent" actress has recently lost a huge amount of weight. The extreme weight loss is quite abnormal and has been noticed by many.

Sources claim that well wishers of Angelina are now concerned about her health. A friend has revealed that the actress has dropped down to her lowest weight ever.

Advertisement

Insiders have claimed that Angie has lost as much as 76 pounds or 35 kgs. She has become frail and both fans and family now fears for her health.

The reason for such sudden weight loss has reportedly been the tremendous amount of strain she had to go through during the divorce process. The stress is said to have affected her appetite.

Although Angelina wants to revolve her health around and lead normal life but she is struggling to do so. Friends of the couple revealed that ex-hubby Brad Pitt is also concerned to seen her in such a state. He has asked mutual friends to support and help the actress through this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt who has been in Angelina's shoes till now has finally decided to take matter into his own hands and revolve his health around. According to Us Weekly, the "Allied" actor has lost a bunch of weight, but in a good way.

"He's focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals," Us Weekly quotes a source saying.

The source further added that the actor is now involved in regular exercise as well. He is reportedly hiking, walking and is spending lots of time outside. Moreover, he is also doing weight training and making sure to live clean and eat right.