Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Divorce Documentary To Reveal Intimate Details Of The Split

Jan 26, 2017
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 11:24 AM EST
AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'By The Sea' - Arrivals

AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'By The Sea' - Arrivals(Photo : Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship and their ugly split will now become the subject of a new documentary by filmmaker and best-selling author Ian Halperin.

According to The Sun the 52-year-old investigative journalist has announced he expose the intimate details behind the divorce.

"This is the definitive film about Brangelina and a lot of secrets are going to come out, The Sun quoted an insider claiming. "Ian has covered every cough and spit of their relationship and will reveal the real reasons behind Angelina filing for divorce."

The source further added that maybe the biggest shock for the fans will be Ian's claim that the ex-couple were already separated for over a year before they decided to make the break-up official.

Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41, decided to lead separate ways after 12 years of togetherness. Although the divorce came fast, the ex-couple is still fighting over child custody.

They have recently hired a private judge to safeguard the details of their ongoing court cases. Therefore, this documentary is definitely the last thing they want.

Meanwhile, the "Allied" actor is much happier now as he gets to spend more time with his kids. Brad has reportedly moved back into his and Angelina Jolie's family home.

During the divorce procedure, both actors decided to move elsewhere. But the neighbors have now confirmed that Brad is back in that house and lives there most days.

Grazia magazine has obtained aerial photographs showing the actor's cars parked in the driveway in recent week. It has also been reported that Brad is now making the home kid-friendly for his children.

Thinking about giving his six kids a good time whenever they decide to visit, Brad has also installed two giant trampolines, a playground and a 50m skatepark.

Currently the kids are living with Angelina and Brad is allowed supervised visitation. The custodial case will decide whether the ex-pair will share the children or Angie will get sole custody.

