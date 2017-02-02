Is Angelina Jolie Planning To Adopt Another Kid Without Brad Pitt?

While the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie legal battles continue to rage, a rumor that Jolie is planning to adopt another child is circulating. Is she really planning to do that at this time?

According to Hollywood Life, the "Maleficent" actress really wants to adopt another child. Jolie already has three adopted kids, namely Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, and Zahara, 12.

However, this time Jolie does not want to include ex-hubby Brad Pitt into the mix. The "Arrival" actor is currently in a custody battle with Angie regarding their six kids.

According to reports, Brad is worried about the impact his and Jolie's legal battles will have on their present kids. If rumors are to be believed, Angelina has always wanted to have another child, but Brad was opposed to it.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reports a new documentary has surfaced revolving around the divorce battle of the Hollywood ex-couple. The documentary claimed that Angelina Jolie was not the only reason behind the Brad Pitt-Jenifer Aniston split up.

"Brad and Jen were having serious issues for a long time before Ange came along," a production insider told Radar Online. "This film will finally reveal the real reason Brad and Jen split. If it wasn't Angelina Jolie it would have been someone else!"

The insider added that that the documentary clearly depicts a certain pattern in Brad's relationships and his behavior during the course. This pattern claims that Angelina is not the sole reason behind what went down between Brad and Jennifer.

Right now it seems like Jennifer Aniston is rather relieved to have gotten rid of Brad. The source stated that Jen feels like she has dodged a bullet.

The "Friends" star was shocked to see how Brad behaved in the next 12 years since their split. Although some accusations towards Pitt still lack concrete proof, his alcohol and drug abuse do not, as the actor has admitted to using marijuana himself. The documentary reveals this as well.

The documentary focuses on both Angelina and Brad's shortcomings. Reportedly, it reveals how the ultimate power couple of Hollywood broke apart.