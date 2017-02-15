‘This Is Us’ News: Jack May Die While Rebecca Is On Band Tour, New Theory Claims

Wildly successful NBC "This is Us" has a huge fan base. Theories and rumors are always round the block and the new once might break the fans heart.

According to Us Weekly, fans are speculating that Milo Ventimiglia's character Jack might die while wife Rebecca, played by Mandy Moore is away on her band tour. This will be specially heartbreaking after the recent fight the Pearsons had in "This is Us".

Advertisement

The story in "This is Us" is currently revolving around Rebecca getting to embark on her lifelong dream and going on a tour with her band. She is leaving her three children, Kate, Randall and Kevin and husband Jack at home while she will be away perusing her music career.

The theory goes that Jack will pass away while Rebecca is this tour. Fans have speculated that Jack has already died before the kids turn 24 in "This is Us".

Recently, "This is Us" featured Jack and Rebecca fighting on the Valentine's Day episode "Jack Pearson's Son." Interestingly, the fight revolved around the aforementioned band tour.

According to E!News, it was shown on "This is Us" that Jack was quite supportive of Rebecca going on her tour. But when it was came into light that the band she will be going on a five-state tour with the same band in which Rebecca and her ex boyfriend were once in, the married couple had a row.

Moore stated that in "This is Us" there were lots of unresolved issues between Jack and Rebecca. From a woman's point of view, Rebecca had this fixed plan about her life and career. But then she got married and had children resulting in a different future than she has first dreamt of.

"This is Us" featured that 16 years, an opportunity has been presented to Rebecca to follow with her music career. She is excited and thrilled but also very terrified.

Milo Ventimiglia, on the other hand, clarified Jack's point of view on their fight in "This is Us". He stated that Jack is a very simple person and he is not easily adaptable to changes in life. He loves the routine and repetitive nature of things.

"Jack's very black and white, easy wave experiencing things and hearing things," "This is Us" actor Ventimiglia said. So hearing his wife tell him he's held her back clicks for him. "I think also, in a very linear kind of way, what his wife wanted was to spend time with another man."

Moore interjected that Jack's thought were not rational. "This is Us" airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.