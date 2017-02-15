Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 | Updated at 4:53 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘This Is Us’ News: Jack May Die While Rebecca Is On Band Tour, New Theory Claims

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 04:44 PM EST
48th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

48th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet(Photo : Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

 

Wildly successful NBC "This is Us" has a huge fan base. Theories and rumors are always round the block and the new once might break the fans heart.

According to Us Weekly, fans are speculating that Milo Ventimiglia's character Jack might die while wife Rebecca, played by Mandy Moore is away on her band tour. This will be specially heartbreaking after the recent fight the Pearsons had in "This is Us".

The story in "This is Us" is currently revolving around Rebecca getting to embark on her lifelong dream and going on a tour with her band. She is leaving her three children, Kate, Randall and Kevin and husband Jack at home while she will be away perusing her music career.

The theory goes that Jack will pass away while Rebecca is this tour. Fans have speculated that Jack has already died before the kids turn 24 in "This is Us".

Recently, "This is Us" featured Jack and Rebecca fighting on the Valentine's Day episode "Jack Pearson's Son." Interestingly, the fight revolved around the aforementioned band tour.

According to E!News, it was shown on "This is Us" that Jack was quite supportive of Rebecca going on her tour. But when it was came into light that the band she will be going on a five-state tour with the same band in which Rebecca and her ex boyfriend were once in, the married couple had a row.

Moore stated that in "This is Us" there were lots of unresolved issues between Jack and Rebecca. From a woman's point of view, Rebecca had this fixed plan about her life and career. But then she got married and had children resulting in a different future than she has first dreamt of.

"This is Us" featured that 16 years, an opportunity has been presented to Rebecca to follow with her music career. She is excited and thrilled but also very terrified.

Milo Ventimiglia, on the other hand, clarified Jack's point of view on their fight in "This is Us". He stated that Jack is a very simple person and he is not easily adaptable to changes in life. He loves the routine and repetitive nature of things.

 "Jack's very black and white, easy wave experiencing things and hearing things," "This is Us" actor Ventimiglia said. So hearing his wife tell him he's held her back clicks for him. "I think also, in a very linear kind of way, what his wife wanted was to spend time with another man."

Moore interjected that Jack's thought were not rational. "This is Us" airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

 

 

SEE ALSO

YouTube and Disney Fire Top YouTuber Pewdiepie For Anti-Semitic Videos

‘Logan’ Actor Hugh Jackman Undergoes 6th Skin Cancer Surgery

‘Stranger Things’ News: Netflix Series May End After Season 4

‘The Walking Dead’ News: Time Jump Hinted, Possible Deaths Of Sasha And Morgan Jones

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

TagsThis is Us, Rebecca Pearson, jack pearson, Mandy Moore, milo ventimiglia

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

jack pearson making a murderer evidence

UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match

The official match ball for UEFA Champions League, declared by the Adidas has been made public.
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor Might Leave Philadelphia 76ers As Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Chase
NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump

NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump
NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended
NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James
Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics